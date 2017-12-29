DUE TO US TOXIC WASTES
4 Clark sites remain off-limits
CLARK FREEPORT -- Four of five sites fenced off years ago by the state-owned Clark Development Corp. (CDC) have remained off-limits because of toxic wastes left behind by the US Air Force in this freeport.
4 Clark sites remain off-limits
CLARK FREEPORT -- Four of five sites fenced off years ago by the state-owned Clark Development Corp. (CDC) have remained off-limits because of toxic wastes left behind by the US Air Force in this freeport.
EdPam orders strict inspection of malls, buildings in wake of Davao fire tragedy
ANGELES CITY. - Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan has ordered a thorough inspection of malls and other buildings in this city pending the renewal of their business permits for 2018, as a measure to prevent fire tragedy...
ANGELES CITY. - Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan has ordered a thorough inspection of malls and other buildings in this city pending the renewal of their business permits for 2018, as a measure to prevent fire tragedy...
6 DAYS IN PAMPANGA
19 arrests, no deaths in anti-drugs police ops
CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - Nineteen suspected illegal drugs dealers were arrested by the police in various operations in the last six days in this province, Pampanga police...
19 arrests, no deaths in anti-drugs police ops
CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - Nineteen suspected illegal drugs dealers were arrested by the police in various operations in the last six days in this province, Pampanga police...
Editorial
- To have, to give a Happy New Year
- To leave the old with a burst of song...
Opinion
- Chilling effect
- PRESIDENT DUTERTE’S sweeping and, as has often been the case...
Feature Article
- Mayor bares project to shield Cabanatuan from massive floods
- CABANATUAN CITY – Two massive floods hit this city, one in the remote past...
Showbiz
- GMA-7 is set to launch five new shows in the first quarter of 2018
- THE KAPUSO network launched its annual omnibus plug featuring new shows...