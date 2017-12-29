Today's Punto
DWINDLING HABITAT. A flock of egrets scrounge for food as a farmer ploughs through fi elds in Candaba town. Photo by Bong Lacson
Clark International Airport Corp. marketing manager Jay Punzalan (left) and retired Maj. Gen. Gilbert Llanto pour champagne on a Fokker 50 that landed at Clark as the first charter flight service...
Kinilala ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ang may 150 malilinis na barangay sa Bulacan sa isinagawang Manila Bay-anihan cum 2017 Gawad Parangal Kalinisan at Kaayusan ng Kapaligiran sa Barangay Awarding Ceremony...
WRONG, RIGHT. In Angeles City, posted road regulation violated by tricycle at left and followed by motorcycle at right. So what else is new, ACTDO? Photo by Bong Lacson
CHRISTMAS MISSION. World Medical Relief, Inc. President and CEO George Samson (in red) joins Dr. Irineo “Bong” G. Alvaro, Jr., (in white) chairman of Bridges for Benevolent Initiatives, Inc. during a medical mission at La Paz...
Punto! Today's Top News
DUE TO US TOXIC WASTES
4 Clark sites remain off-limits
CLARK FREEPORT -- Four of five sites fenced off years ago by the state-owned Clark Development Corp. (CDC) have remained off-limits because of toxic wastes left behind by the US Air Force in this freeport.
EdPam orders strict inspection of malls, buildings in wake of Davao fire tragedy
ANGELES CITY. - Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan has ordered a thorough inspection of malls and other buildings in this city pending the renewal of their business permits for 2018, as a measure to prevent fire tragedy...
6 DAYS IN PAMPANGA
19 arrests, no deaths in anti-drugs police ops
CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - Nineteen suspected illegal drugs dealers were arrested by the police in various operations in the last six days in this province, Pampanga police...
  • Chilling effect
  • PRESIDENT DUTERTE’S sweeping and, as has often been the case...
